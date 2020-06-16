All apartments in New York
Find more places like 56 East 119th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
56 East 119th Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

56 East 119th Street

56 East 119th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

56 East 119th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
yoga
Amazing three bed, one and half bath apartment located in the heart of Central Harlem! This spacious duplex has its own private backyard perfect for entertaining. The living room measures roughly 20' x 16' feet which flows into a large eat-in kitchen measuring 20' x 14'. The second floor consists of three bedrooms all of which can fit Queen Sized beds while the master can fit a King. In addition, there is full size washer with a vented dryer. The apartment feels like a real full scale home in New York.

Located in the heart of Central Harlem offers convenient transportation: 4/5/6 & 2/3 Subway Lines and Metro North are all accessible as well as a host of brand name retailers. A list eateries include Wholefoods, UGC Eats, Shake Shack, Harlem Social, Archer and Goat, and Lidos. Blink and Harlem Yoga Studio are also easily accessible for recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 East 119th Street have any available units?
56 East 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 56 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 East 119th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 East 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 East 119th Street offer parking?
No, 56 East 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 East 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 56 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 56 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 East 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 East 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 East 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 East 119th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity