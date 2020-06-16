56 East 119th Street

Amenities

yoga

Unit Amenities Property Amenities yoga

Amazing three bed, one and half bath apartment located in the heart of Central Harlem! This spacious duplex has its own private backyard perfect for entertaining. The living room measures roughly 20' x 16' feet which flows into a large eat-in kitchen measuring 20' x 14'. The second floor consists of three bedrooms all of which can fit Queen Sized beds while the master can fit a King. In addition, there is full size washer with a vented dryer. The apartment feels like a real full scale home in New York.



Located in the heart of Central Harlem offers convenient transportation: 4/5/6 & 2/3 Subway Lines and Metro North are all accessible as well as a host of brand name retailers. A list eateries include Wholefoods, UGC Eats, Shake Shack, Harlem Social, Archer and Goat, and Lidos. Blink and Harlem Yoga Studio are also easily accessible for recreation.