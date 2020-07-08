Amenities

OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 2-3PM. CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT NO FEE! Designed by Platt, Byard, Dovell & White, this expansive 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is a modern masterpiece set in the Upper West Side's most vibrant neighborhood. This recently constructed residence has a "Downtown" feel, boasting 9.5' ceilings, oversized windows, sun flooded southern exposure, generously scaled bedrooms including a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, abundant storage and a loft like living/dining /kitchen area. The open chef's kitchen features Subzero refrigerator, Viking Range, maple cabinets with Basaltina countertops and custom glass tile backsplash. Expertly selected materials and finishes include: bamboo flooring, Ambarino and Corinthian marble baths, Waterworks fixtures, solid core doors, Bosch washer/dryer, and more. 545 West 110th Street is an intimate full-service condominium, featuring 24-hour doorman, live-in super, gym, playroom, landscaped patio, bicycle storage, on-site parking garage and the area's finest gourmet market. Situated in the heart of the Upper West Side's most sought-after neighborhoods, 545 West 110 Street is surrounded by fine dining, shopping, transportation, and one block from the most glorious stretch of Riverside Park. A RARE FIND!