All apartments in New York
Find more places like 545 West 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
545 West 110th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

545 West 110th Street

545 W 110th St · (212) 875-2972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

545 W 110th St, New York, NY 10025
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$6,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 2-3PM. CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT NO FEE! Designed by Platt, Byard, Dovell & White, this expansive 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is a modern masterpiece set in the Upper West Side's most vibrant neighborhood. This recently constructed residence has a "Downtown" feel, boasting 9.5' ceilings, oversized windows, sun flooded southern exposure, generously scaled bedrooms including a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, abundant storage and a loft like living/dining /kitchen area. The open chef's kitchen features Subzero refrigerator, Viking Range, maple cabinets with Basaltina countertops and custom glass tile backsplash. Expertly selected materials and finishes include: bamboo flooring, Ambarino and Corinthian marble baths, Waterworks fixtures, solid core doors, Bosch washer/dryer, and more. 545 West 110th Street is an intimate full-service condominium, featuring 24-hour doorman, live-in super, gym, playroom, landscaped patio, bicycle storage, on-site parking garage and the area's finest gourmet market. Situated in the heart of the Upper West Side's most sought-after neighborhoods, 545 West 110 Street is surrounded by fine dining, shopping, transportation, and one block from the most glorious stretch of Riverside Park. A RARE FIND!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 West 110th Street have any available units?
545 West 110th Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 West 110th Street have?
Some of 545 West 110th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
545 West 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
No, 545 West 110th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 545 West 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 545 West 110th Street offers parking.
Does 545 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 West 110th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 545 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 545 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 545 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 545 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 West 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 545 West 110th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity