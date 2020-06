Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning microwave

GORGEOUS ONE BEDROOM HAMILTON HEIGHTS *Jumbo 1 bed / 1 bath in Historic Hamilton Heights! Steps away from overlooking the Hudson River!Real PicsUnit boasts:-Exposed brick-Stainless steel appliances-Separate Kitchen-Fresh hardwood floors-super on site-Lots of sunlightMOVE IN DATE 04/01 SHOWING NOW !Underpriced unit in the stunning Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan!Steps to the 1/A/C trains, Columbia medical center, City college and much more!Call to set up your viewing!* Bruma1074