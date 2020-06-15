All apartments in New York
Find more places like 530 West 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
530 West 46th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

530 West 46th Street

530 West 46th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

530 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-NE · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available JUNE 1st, 2020. 1-year, unfurnished.(NO SHORT-TERM!) NO BROKER FEE.
ONLY U.S Guarantors
Gorgeous Loft-like Sunny LARGE Studio (bigger than most 1 bedrooms) with great light, charm and character. Facing north and quiet. Refinished oak hardwood floors, 12 ft high ceilings, good closet space. A modern large Bath.
Apartment is on 5th floor (4 flights walk up/no elevator) Pets OK (one to the Unit).
24- hrs notice. No Laundry on premises.

Great neighborhood with loads of thriving bars/restaurants. West Side Highway for bike/jogging/dog walking trails and parks. Port Authority Subway/Bus and Times Sq for shows/entertainment are just a few blocks away. All major Subways/local Buses within minutes.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX,PLEASE READ: Available May 1. Minimum 1-year, unfurnished. Broker Fee.
Gorgeous Loft-like Sunny LARGE Studio (bigger than most 1 bedrooms) with great light, charm and character. Facing north and quiet. Refinished oak hardwood floors, 12 ft high ceilings, good closet space. A modern large Bath.
Apartment is on 5th floor (4 flights walk up/no elevator) Pets OK (one to the Unit). Please Email for private showings 11am to 4pm with 24 hr notice. Broker Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 West 46th Street have any available units?
530 West 46th Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 530 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 West 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 530 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 530 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 West 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 530 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 530 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 West 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 West 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 West 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 530 West 46th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity