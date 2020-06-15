530 West 46th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available JUNE 1st, 2020. 1-year, unfurnished.(NO SHORT-TERM!) NO BROKER FEE.

ONLY U.S Guarantors

Gorgeous Loft-like Sunny LARGE Studio (bigger than most 1 bedrooms) with great light, charm and character. Facing north and quiet. Refinished oak hardwood floors, 12 ft high ceilings, good closet space. A modern large Bath.

Apartment is on 5th floor (4 flights walk up/no elevator) Pets OK (one to the Unit).

24- hrs notice. No Laundry on premises.



Great neighborhood with loads of thriving bars/restaurants. West Side Highway for bike/jogging/dog walking trails and parks. Port Authority Subway/Bus and Times Sq for shows/entertainment are just a few blocks away. All major Subways/local Buses within minutes.



XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX,PLEASE READ: Available May 1. Minimum 1-year, unfurnished. Broker Fee.

Gorgeous Loft-like Sunny LARGE Studio (bigger than most 1 bedrooms) with great light, charm and character. Facing north and quiet. Refinished oak hardwood floors, 12 ft high ceilings, good closet space. A modern large Bath.

Apartment is on 5th floor (4 flights walk up/no elevator) Pets OK (one to the Unit). Please Email for private showings 11am to 4pm with 24 hr notice. Broker Fee.