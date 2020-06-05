53 West 53rd Street

Amenities

This elegant south-facing 1-bedroom boasts stunning interior features in a prime Midtown location! Thoughtfully designed by New York-based architect Thierry Despont, this home has a spacious layout, soaring ceilings, wide plank American oak flooring, 9' tall walnut doors with custom-designed bronze hardware, and fully customized kitchen and bath. The kitchen is situated behind two pocket doors, and consists of polished statuary marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele low profile cooktop, vented hood, oven, and full-incorporated dishwasher, backlit backsplash with custom back-painted glass cabinetry by Molteni, and wine refrigerator. The master bath features radiant heated flooring, Dornbracht fittings and accessories, Noir St. Laurent marble and Verona limestone, and a custom carved stone vanity with medicine cabinet.



53 West 53 is situated above the Museum of Modern Art, and is just blocks away from Central Park. The building's top-of-the-line amenities include a 65-foot lap pool, double-height lounge with private dining room overlooking Central Park, squash court, golf simulator, private screening room, 24-hour doorman and concierge service, and porter services.