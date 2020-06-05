All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

53 West 53rd Street

53 W 53rd St · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-C · Avail. now

$18,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
pool
media room
This elegant south-facing 1-bedroom boasts stunning interior features in a prime Midtown location! Thoughtfully designed by New York-based architect Thierry Despont, this home has a spacious layout, soaring ceilings, wide plank American oak flooring, 9' tall walnut doors with custom-designed bronze hardware, and fully customized kitchen and bath. The kitchen is situated behind two pocket doors, and consists of polished statuary marble countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Miele low profile cooktop, vented hood, oven, and full-incorporated dishwasher, backlit backsplash with custom back-painted glass cabinetry by Molteni, and wine refrigerator. The master bath features radiant heated flooring, Dornbracht fittings and accessories, Noir St. Laurent marble and Verona limestone, and a custom carved stone vanity with medicine cabinet.

53 West 53 is situated above the Museum of Modern Art, and is just blocks away from Central Park. The building's top-of-the-line amenities include a 65-foot lap pool, double-height lounge with private dining room overlooking Central Park, squash court, golf simulator, private screening room, 24-hour doorman and concierge service, and porter services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 West 53rd Street have any available units?
53 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 53 West 53rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 West 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 West 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 53 West 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 West 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 West 53rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 53 West 53rd Street has a pool.
Does 53 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 53 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 West 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
