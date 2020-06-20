All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

52 West 22nd Street

52 W 22nd St · (917) 607-1331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
TWO MASSIVE *PRIVATE* OUTDOOR SPACES ALL TO YOURSELF.

Step off your key-locked elevator into this stunning duplex penthouse. You'll immediately be greeted by amazing natural light and fantastic openness in the loft-like living room, featuring the first of two massive private outdoor spaces.

The floor to ceiling double glass doors lead directly outside where you can host large dinner parties in your stunning aerie. Just inside take advantage of an expertly designed kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counters. and stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking range and Bosch dishwasher.

The south-facing master bedroom has a windowed ensuite bath with extra deep Zuma soaking tub, perfect for total relaxation. Upstairs you'll find a generous second bedroom with its own ensuite windowed bath and soaking tub. The separate landing leads to an even larger terrace for a true penthouse experience.

Located in the heart of the Flatiron District, Madison Square, Eataly, the shops of Fifth Avenue and some of the best restaurants in the world are just steps away.

52 West 22nd Street is a quiet boutique condominium with five units, each of which are full floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 West 22nd Street have any available units?
52 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 52 West 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 52 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 52 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 52 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
