TWO MASSIVE *PRIVATE* OUTDOOR SPACES ALL TO YOURSELF.



Step off your key-locked elevator into this stunning duplex penthouse. You'll immediately be greeted by amazing natural light and fantastic openness in the loft-like living room, featuring the first of two massive private outdoor spaces.



The floor to ceiling double glass doors lead directly outside where you can host large dinner parties in your stunning aerie. Just inside take advantage of an expertly designed kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counters. and stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking range and Bosch dishwasher.



The south-facing master bedroom has a windowed ensuite bath with extra deep Zuma soaking tub, perfect for total relaxation. Upstairs you'll find a generous second bedroom with its own ensuite windowed bath and soaking tub. The separate landing leads to an even larger terrace for a true penthouse experience.



Located in the heart of the Flatiron District, Madison Square, Eataly, the shops of Fifth Avenue and some of the best restaurants in the world are just steps away.



52 West 22nd Street is a quiet boutique condominium with five units, each of which are full floors.