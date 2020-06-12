52 East 78th Street

Amenities

** FIRST MONTH'S RENT - FREE ** Please inquire about photos ** Available 06/01/2020. Charming corner studio apartment in a Boutique Prewar Coop located just off Madison Avenue in one of the most coveted areas of Manhattan. The apartment features high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, windowed kitchen, and large bathroom. Open Southern exposure provides direct sunlight throughout the day. Quick and easy board application/approval. Doorman is from noon to 8 PM weekdays and from 2 PM to 10 PM on weekends. One dog up to 50Lbs allowed with board approval.