All apartments in New York
Find more places like 52 East 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
52 East 78th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

52 East 78th Street

52 East 78th Street · (917) 517-6410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

52 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 9-C · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
** FIRST MONTH'S RENT - FREE ** Please inquire about photos ** Available 06/01/2020. Charming corner studio apartment in a Boutique Prewar Coop located just off Madison Avenue in one of the most coveted areas of Manhattan. The apartment features high beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, windowed kitchen, and large bathroom. Open Southern exposure provides direct sunlight throughout the day. Quick and easy board application/approval. Doorman is from noon to 8 PM weekdays and from 2 PM to 10 PM on weekends. One dog up to 50Lbs allowed with board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 East 78th Street have any available units?
52 East 78th Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 52 East 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 East 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 East 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 East 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 52 East 78th Street offer parking?
No, 52 East 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 East 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 East 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 East 78th Street have a pool?
No, 52 East 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 East 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 52 East 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 East 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 East 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 East 78th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 East 78th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 52 East 78th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity