in unit laundry recently renovated

Exclusive Listing! New to the market - the current tenants have not even vacated yet. Secure this apartment before the current tenants leaves!



This prime East Village apartment is a one bedroom with many fine prewar details. The exposed brick makes this a true , East Village home. Located in one of the finest locations within the East Village. A spacious one bedroom that has been recently renovated This quality layout is for maximum comfort.



This apartment has an in-unit washer & dryer.