517 West 179th Street

NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways. 517 West 179 is conveniently situated three blocks from the 181st St #1 train, and minutes to the A express subway line on 177th and Fort Washington. This unit gets tons of natural sunlight and is also conveniently located from the soon to be re-opened Washington Heights Bus Terminal on Broadway. The terminal will boast over 90,000 square feet of new retail space that will feature national vendors such as Blink Fitness, The Gap, Fine Fare Supermarket, and Marshalls to name a few. Be the first to live in this nicely renovated unit. Email, call or text to set up a viewing.