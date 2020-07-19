All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

517 West 179th Street

517 West 179th Street · (718) 406-6223
Location

517 West 179th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways. 517 West 179 is conveniently situated three blocks from the 181st St #1 train, and minutes to the A express subway line on 177th and Fort Washington. This unit gets tons of natural sunlight and is also conveniently located from the soon to be re-opened Washington Heights Bus Terminal on Broadway. The terminal will boast over 90,000 square feet of new retail space that will feature national vendors such as Blink Fitness, The Gap, Fine Fare Supermarket, and Marshalls to name a few. Be the first to live in this nicely renovated unit. Email, call or text to set up a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 West 179th Street have any available units?
517 West 179th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 West 179th Street have?
Some of 517 West 179th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 West 179th Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 West 179th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 West 179th Street pet-friendly?
No, 517 West 179th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 517 West 179th Street offer parking?
No, 517 West 179th Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 West 179th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 West 179th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 West 179th Street have a pool?
No, 517 West 179th Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 West 179th Street have accessible units?
No, 517 West 179th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 West 179th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 West 179th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
