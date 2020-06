Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy bright studio, features an exposed white brick wall, and hard wood floors. Kitchen and bathroom have been full renovated, with new stainless steel appliances.



The East Village is a lively, diversified neighborhood offer tons of restaurants and varied assortments of shops to suit every taste, excellent nightlife a quick walk to Tompkins Square Park. Pets are case by case,