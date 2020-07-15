All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

506 E 88th St

506 East 88th Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

506 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side! - Property Id: 315312

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled bathroom, french door, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, great closet space and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/506-e-88th-st-new-york-ny/315312
Property Id 315312

(RLNE5950878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

