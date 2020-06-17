All apartments in New York
Find more places like 505 West 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
505 West 43rd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:07 AM

505 West 43rd Street

505 W 43rd St · (212) 674-1645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

505 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Welcome to Charlie West, a pristine well-crafted new development Condominium located at 505 West 43rd Street. Apartment 8K is a well-designed two bedrooms two full bathrooms 1057 square foot residence with a private 128 square foot balcony off the living area.Interior design by the famous well acclaimed designer Lemay & Escobar will leave you speechless! The Residence: Fully equipped kitchen with a custom Italian cabinetry by Scavolini, white honed quartz countertops and backsplashes, and fully integrated appliances by Bosch, Thermador & Danby. Five inch wide white oak plank flooring throughout and a central AC & Heat system. The two full bathrooms feel like a superb spa with Calacatta marble flooring, porcelain walls and Toto fixtures. The residence comes with a complimentary built in Bosch washer & dryer. The Building: World-renowned architect ODA and supreme interior designer Lemay & Escobar collaborated to create the two-tower 24 Hours Doorman masterpiece to the thriving neighborhood. The two towers are nestled between a beautifully manicured garden overlooking a gorgeous inviting indoor/outdoor heated pool providing residents an oasis to unwind. The unique lobby and common outdoor area feature a fabulous library with fireplace that would make you feel at home. The Condo feature state-of-the-art fitness center, bike facility, a spectacular furnished terrace and a childrens playroom. The two towers are nestled between a beautifully manicured garden overlooking a gorgeous inviting indoor/outdoor heated pool providing residents an oasis to unwind. This superb two bedrooms apartment is a must see. For additional info/access please contact Sunny at Sunny@AlphaNYC.com alpha268897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 West 43rd Street have any available units?
505 West 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 505 West 43rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 West 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 West 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 505 West 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 505 West 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 West 43rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 West 43rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 505 West 43rd Street has a pool.
Does 505 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 505 West 43rd Street has accessible units.
Does 505 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 West 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 505 West 43rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity