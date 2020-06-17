Amenities

Welcome to Charlie West, a pristine well-crafted new development Condominium located at 505 West 43rd Street. Apartment 8K is a well-designed two bedrooms two full bathrooms 1057 square foot residence with a private 128 square foot balcony off the living area.Interior design by the famous well acclaimed designer Lemay & Escobar will leave you speechless! The Residence: Fully equipped kitchen with a custom Italian cabinetry by Scavolini, white honed quartz countertops and backsplashes, and fully integrated appliances by Bosch, Thermador & Danby. Five inch wide white oak plank flooring throughout and a central AC & Heat system. The two full bathrooms feel like a superb spa with Calacatta marble flooring, porcelain walls and Toto fixtures. The residence comes with a complimentary built in Bosch washer & dryer. The Building: World-renowned architect ODA and supreme interior designer Lemay & Escobar collaborated to create the two-tower 24 Hours Doorman masterpiece to the thriving neighborhood. The two towers are nestled between a beautifully manicured garden overlooking a gorgeous inviting indoor/outdoor heated pool providing residents an oasis to unwind. The unique lobby and common outdoor area feature a fabulous library with fireplace that would make you feel at home. The Condo feature state-of-the-art fitness center, bike facility, a spectacular furnished terrace and a childrens playroom. The two towers are nestled between a beautifully manicured garden overlooking a gorgeous inviting indoor/outdoor heated pool providing residents an oasis to unwind. This superb two bedrooms apartment is a must see. For additional info/access please contact Sunny at Sunny@AlphaNYC.com alpha268897