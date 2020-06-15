Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Welcome to 501 West 140th street, a completely renovated walkup building with laundry on site, storage locker for each unit, and bike storage. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom apartment, with new hard wood floors, all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 2 full bathrooms. This apt has central air/heat, 9 ft ceilings.. Large bedrooms can easily fit queen beds, dressers and a desk.. 501 West 140th is on the corner of Amsterdam one block to City College campus, 5-7 min to express subways, and 20 min commute to midtown. Please contact agent for access.