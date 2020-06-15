All apartments in New York
Find more places like 501 West 140th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
501 West 140th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

501 West 140th Street

501 West 140th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

501 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to 501 West 140th street, a completely renovated walkup building with laundry on site, storage locker for each unit, and bike storage. Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom apartment, with new hard wood floors, all new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and 2 full bathrooms. This apt has central air/heat, 9 ft ceilings.. Large bedrooms can easily fit queen beds, dressers and a desk.. 501 West 140th is on the corner of Amsterdam one block to City College campus, 5-7 min to express subways, and 20 min commute to midtown. Please contact agent for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 West 140th Street have any available units?
501 West 140th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 West 140th Street have?
Some of 501 West 140th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 West 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 West 140th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 501 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 501 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 West 140th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 501 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 West 140th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 501 West 140th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity