Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

501 East 12th Street

501 East 12th Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

501 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,380

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Here is a beautiful, recently renovated, modern designed apartment with a private roof deck and washer/dryer in unit!

With a total of 5 rooms including 3 bedrooms, a large living room, 1 bath; a kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of natural light.

This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park, Union Square and 12th. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see!

*Please note, landlord is offering 1.5 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1.5 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,150.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 East 12th Street have any available units?
501 East 12th Street has a unit available for $5,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 East 12th Street have?
Some of 501 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 East 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 501 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 501 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 501 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
