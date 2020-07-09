501 East 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Here is a beautiful, recently renovated, modern designed apartment with a private roof deck and washer/dryer in unit!



With a total of 5 rooms including 3 bedrooms, a large living room, 1 bath; a kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of natural light.



This beauty is located in the vibrant East Village neighborhood on Avenue A situated near Tompkins Square Park, Union Square and 12th. Close to all transportation and the fabulous lifestyle the East Village has to offer. This one is a must see!



*Please note, landlord is offering 1.5 month free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1.5 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $6,150.