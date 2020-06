Amenities

HUGE 2 BEDROOM IN FANTASTIC UES FULL-SERVICE BUILDING! The Morade Executive truly has it alla state of the art health club, pool, garage, and a gorgeous roof deck with panoramic views. This spacious 2 bedroom features a grande living room with is large enough for both living and dining and has an additional alcove which makes for the perfect home office. The separate kitchen has granite counters and full-sized appliances. Two very large bedrooms including a Master with en-suite bath and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom is outfitted with a custom closet. Located only a block to Carl Schurz Park and the boardwalk on the East River Promenade. Enjoy the space and rich lifestyle that so many call home at The Morade Executive!