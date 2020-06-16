All apartments in New York
50 West 67th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

50 West 67th Street

50 West 67th Street · (917) 968-7504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
You're home! This wonderfully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath coop rental with charming pre-war details is located a half block from Central Park in The Musician's Building. A classic UWS home featuring an oversized living and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, 9.5 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors & moldings, and large windows with treetop views over 67th Street. The windowed kitchen is finished with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances from Liebherr, KitchenAid and GE Advantium. There is excellent storage and a breakfast nook for coffee and informal meals. The corner master bedroom is bathed in natural light and has en-suite access to the renovated bathroom which is also accessed via the hallway. The second bedroom is has a large window and 2 closets.
The Musician's Building was built in 1917 as a soundproof cooperative for musicians and has a doorman, elevator operator, bike, and laundry room. Nestled on the lush tree-lined block adjacent to Central Park, Lincoln Center, and Juilliard. The best Equinox in the city is a half block away. Around the corner are excellent restaurants, shops, and major subways. Welcome to the heart of the UWS, welcome home!

The Musician's Building was built in 1917 as a soundproof cooperative for musicians and has a doorman, elevator operator, bike and laundry room. Nestled on the lush tree-lined block adjacent to Central Park, Lincoln Center, and Jilliard. The best Equinox in the city is a half block away. Around the corner are excellent restaurants, shops and major subways. Welcome to the heart of the UWS, welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West 67th Street have any available units?
50 West 67th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West 67th Street have?
Some of 50 West 67th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 West 67th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 West 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 West 67th Street offer parking?
No, 50 West 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 West 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 West 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West 67th Street have a pool?
No, 50 West 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 West 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 West 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 West 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
