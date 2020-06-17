All apartments in New York
50 Morton Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

50 Morton Street

50 Morton Street · (212) 500-7045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this expansive Triplex at 50 Morton Street. Located in the heart of the West Village, this building is perfectly situated between Hudson Street and 7th Ave South. Spread over three floors, this apartment truly feels like home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a powder room, laundry room, and a 750 square foot, south-facing garden. Entertaining or enjoying meals at home is a breeze in your gourmet kitchen which flows into the large dining area with an original pre-war fireplace. Renovated less than a year ago, the kitchen is equipped with a 6-burner WOLF range and hood, a double sink and separate bar sink, LG refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, full height wine fridge, and below counter additional wine fridge. There is a large center island providing space for several stools and substantial counter space throughout the center island and kitchen.Past the kitchen and dining area is your spacious living room with a wall of windows and double French doors leading out to the magnificent patio and garden. Expanding across 750 square feet, this tranquil backyard escape was impeccably designed with in-ground landscaping and two spacious areas: an elevated dining patio and a main area directly accessible from the living room for seamless indoor and outdoor living.A powder room is conveniently located beside the kitchen and down the hall you have your extra large utility area complete with a storage room and large laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. Up one level you will find three bedrooms each with their own closet and lovely garden or street views. The two spacious full bathrooms on this level have shower/bathtub combos and have been outfitted with porcelain tiles. The crowning glory of this property is the master suite level located on the Parlor Level of this Pre-War townhouse. Looking out over charming, tree-lined Morton Street, the master bedroom's two extra-tall windows offer pleasant views of the neighborhood. Renovated less than a year ago, the en-suite master bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, subway tiled walls, and a vanity with convenient drawer storage.Central heating and air conditioning runs throughout the entire home to ensure comfort through all four seasons.Please click the Virtual Tour for a 3D tour of the entire property. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Morton Street have any available units?
50 Morton Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Morton Street have?
Some of 50 Morton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Morton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Morton Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Morton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Morton Street offer parking?
No, 50 Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Morton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 50 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Morton Street has units with dishwashers.
