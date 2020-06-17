Amenities

Welcome to this expansive Triplex at 50 Morton Street. Located in the heart of the West Village, this building is perfectly situated between Hudson Street and 7th Ave South. Spread over three floors, this apartment truly feels like home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a powder room, laundry room, and a 750 square foot, south-facing garden. Entertaining or enjoying meals at home is a breeze in your gourmet kitchen which flows into the large dining area with an original pre-war fireplace. Renovated less than a year ago, the kitchen is equipped with a 6-burner WOLF range and hood, a double sink and separate bar sink, LG refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, full height wine fridge, and below counter additional wine fridge. There is a large center island providing space for several stools and substantial counter space throughout the center island and kitchen.Past the kitchen and dining area is your spacious living room with a wall of windows and double French doors leading out to the magnificent patio and garden. Expanding across 750 square feet, this tranquil backyard escape was impeccably designed with in-ground landscaping and two spacious areas: an elevated dining patio and a main area directly accessible from the living room for seamless indoor and outdoor living.A powder room is conveniently located beside the kitchen and down the hall you have your extra large utility area complete with a storage room and large laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. Up one level you will find three bedrooms each with their own closet and lovely garden or street views. The two spacious full bathrooms on this level have shower/bathtub combos and have been outfitted with porcelain tiles. The crowning glory of this property is the master suite level located on the Parlor Level of this Pre-War townhouse. Looking out over charming, tree-lined Morton Street, the master bedroom's two extra-tall windows offer pleasant views of the neighborhood. Renovated less than a year ago, the en-suite master bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, subway tiled walls, and a vanity with convenient drawer storage.Central heating and air conditioning runs throughout the entire home to ensure comfort through all four seasons.Please click the Virtual Tour for a 3D tour of the entire property. Available July 1st.