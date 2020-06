Amenities

garage recently renovated coffee bar elevator doorman internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar doorman elevator parking garage internet access

Good size totally gut renovated large studio in an Elevator Condominum building with 24 hour security guards on duty in the most sough after neighborhood in down town Chinatown and Soho area. This apartment is undergoing all brand new renovations and will be completed in two weeks time. Walk to local coffee shops and many super markets on Mott and Elizabeth street along canal street. Walk to D train at Grand street station. N and R train at Canal street.

Tenant pays for standard electricity and cable internet. Gas is included in the rent. Video Tour available.



WELCOME HOME,Good size totally gut renovated large studio in an Elevator Condominum building with 24 hour security guards on duty in the most sough after neighborhood in down town Chinatown and Soho area. This apartment is undergoing all brand new renovations and will be completed in two weeks time. Walk to local coffee shops and many super markets on Mott and Elizabeth street along canal street. Walk to D train at Grand street station. N and R train at Canal street.

Tenant pays for standard electricity and cable internet. Gas is included in the rent.



WELCOME HOME