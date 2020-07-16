459 West 24th Street

Amenities

It feels like home to me. The Grandiose 2 Bed, two and a half bathroom duplex is available. Grand-scale parlor floor living room, dining room, beautiful kitchen, and bathroom with two windows. All with classic details reflecting a home that was built in 1859. Heading downstairs, you have two huge bedrooms, a laundry room, and an epic private backyard all in this historic west Chelsea location. Tons of closet space, outfitted with California closet systems. The first in a row of landmarked houses sits 459 West 24th. Spread out into your new home, socially distance outside, and enjoy the fantastic neighborhood.



Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease. Quoted rent is the net effective rent.