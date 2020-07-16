All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

459 West 24th Street

459 W 24th St · (917) 586-7421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 W 24th St, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX · Avail. now

$8,770

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
It feels like home to me. The Grandiose 2 Bed, two and a half bathroom duplex is available. Grand-scale parlor floor living room, dining room, beautiful kitchen, and bathroom with two windows. All with classic details reflecting a home that was built in 1859. Heading downstairs, you have two huge bedrooms, a laundry room, and an epic private backyard all in this historic west Chelsea location. Tons of closet space, outfitted with California closet systems. The first in a row of landmarked houses sits 459 West 24th. Spread out into your new home, socially distance outside, and enjoy the fantastic neighborhood.

Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease. Quoted rent is the net effective rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 West 24th Street have any available units?
459 West 24th Street has a unit available for $8,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 459 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 West 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 459 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 459 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 459 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 459 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 459 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 459 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 West 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 West 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 West 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
