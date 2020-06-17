Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator playground bbq/grill tennis court

458 West 146th Street, Apt 1N, Hamilton Heights3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. E-mail the listing agent directly for a private virtual tour.This is a tremendous opportunity to rent a stunning 2,234 SF ground floor LOFT duplex with 3 bedrooms (master bedroom, and two home offices), and 2 1/2 baths located in historic Hamilton Heights. This LOFT boats 14 foot ceilings, two (2) separate entrance perfect for live/work, floor-to-ceiling windows, solid oak floors and original brick detailing.The kitchen features ample counter space, great storage, stainless appliances, and opens into the large living area. The living area has great light, and room for a large dining table. This duplex apartment has a master bedroom on the main floor, and a large home office that can be utilized as a nursery or second bedroom. The ground floor has an additional home office that is currently configured as a third bedroom, with additional room for storage and entertaining. The apartment has central A/C and heat, dishwasher, and washer and dryer in unit.Located in the old Bradhurst Carriage House, the building features an elevator, which will take you up to the beautiful common roof deck. The furnished roof deck and lounge has an outdoor grill, and stunning bloomage in the spring. The apartment is currently receiving a J-51 tax abatement that expires in 2024.Conveniently located just 2 blocks from the A, C, B, D & 1 subway lines and central to the ever growing list of hip restaurants and bars like The Grange, Anchor Wine Bar, Harlem Public, The Chipped Cup, Sugar Hill Caf, ROKC, LArgot, and Bono Trattoria. Riverbank State Park is 3 blocks away, with tennis and basketball courts, ice skating rink, running track, picnic areas, and playgrounds.