Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:02 PM

458 West 146th Street

458 West 146th Street · (212) 500-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

458 West 146th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1N · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
458 West 146th Street, Apt 1N, Hamilton Heights3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. E-mail the listing agent directly for a private virtual tour.This is a tremendous opportunity to rent a stunning 2,234 SF ground floor LOFT duplex with 3 bedrooms (master bedroom, and two home offices), and 2 1/2 baths located in historic Hamilton Heights. This LOFT boats 14 foot ceilings, two (2) separate entrance perfect for live/work, floor-to-ceiling windows, solid oak floors and original brick detailing.The kitchen features ample counter space, great storage, stainless appliances, and opens into the large living area. The living area has great light, and room for a large dining table. This duplex apartment has a master bedroom on the main floor, and a large home office that can be utilized as a nursery or second bedroom. The ground floor has an additional home office that is currently configured as a third bedroom, with additional room for storage and entertaining. The apartment has central A/C and heat, dishwasher, and washer and dryer in unit.Located in the old Bradhurst Carriage House, the building features an elevator, which will take you up to the beautiful common roof deck. The furnished roof deck and lounge has an outdoor grill, and stunning bloomage in the spring. The apartment is currently receiving a J-51 tax abatement that expires in 2024.Conveniently located just 2 blocks from the A, C, B, D & 1 subway lines and central to the ever growing list of hip restaurants and bars like The Grange, Anchor Wine Bar, Harlem Public, The Chipped Cup, Sugar Hill Caf, ROKC, LArgot, and Bono Trattoria. Riverbank State Park is 3 blocks away, with tennis and basketball courts, ice skating rink, running track, picnic areas, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 West 146th Street have any available units?
458 West 146th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 West 146th Street have?
Some of 458 West 146th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 West 146th Street currently offering any rent specials?
458 West 146th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 West 146th Street pet-friendly?
No, 458 West 146th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 458 West 146th Street offer parking?
No, 458 West 146th Street does not offer parking.
Does 458 West 146th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 West 146th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 West 146th Street have a pool?
No, 458 West 146th Street does not have a pool.
Does 458 West 146th Street have accessible units?
No, 458 West 146th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 458 West 146th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 West 146th Street has units with dishwashers.
