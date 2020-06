Amenities

Live in this vibrant neighborhood. Walk up three short flights to your quiet home. Your living room has a fireplace and tons of light coming in from three large windows. There are two bedrooms, one is larger than the other.



The kitchen and bathroom are newly renovated. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The floors are new and polished.



The home is in prime Clinton and the neighborhood has plenty of restaurants and gourmet delis for your enjoyment.



There is a park across the street to relax. The cross town bus M 50 is two blocks away and the M 11 is steps from your front door.



The apartment is priced to rent quickly.