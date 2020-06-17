Amenities

This rarely available opportunity is a premium one bedroom corner unit complete with your own private outdoor terrace! Located in the prestigious 45 Park Avenue Condominium in the heart of Murray Hill directly on Park Avenue, the apartment features one and a half baths, oversized windows, high ceilings, spacious foyer, washer/dryer, northern & eastern exposures, two zone central air conditioning, and your own private 360 square foot terrace overlooking quiet 37th St. Lounge in the sun on your terrace, and then cool off in the luxurious soaking tub in the cedar marble master bathroom with enclosed glass shower and Kohler fixtures. The modern kitchen is designed to the highest standard with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and top of the line Sub-Zero and Viking appliances. Although the oversized wall to wall windows let in tons of light through two exposures, the custom duet top/down or bottom/up black out shades let you sleep soundly. 45 Park features a full-time doorman, concierge, landscaped common outdoor space, gym and a residents lounge. Pets on a case by case basis, smoking not permitted. A PARKING SPACE WITHIN THE BUILDING MAY BE AVAILABLE AT AN EXTRA COST. This is subject to a separate negotiation with the unit owner.