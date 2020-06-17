All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

45 Park Avenue

45 Park Avenue · (212) 875-2986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
This rarely available opportunity is a premium one bedroom corner unit complete with your own private outdoor terrace! Located in the prestigious 45 Park Avenue Condominium in the heart of Murray Hill directly on Park Avenue, the apartment features one and a half baths, oversized windows, high ceilings, spacious foyer, washer/dryer, northern & eastern exposures, two zone central air conditioning, and your own private 360 square foot terrace overlooking quiet 37th St. Lounge in the sun on your terrace, and then cool off in the luxurious soaking tub in the cedar marble master bathroom with enclosed glass shower and Kohler fixtures. The modern kitchen is designed to the highest standard with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and top of the line Sub-Zero and Viking appliances. Although the oversized wall to wall windows let in tons of light through two exposures, the custom duet top/down or bottom/up black out shades let you sleep soundly. 45 Park features a full-time doorman, concierge, landscaped common outdoor space, gym and a residents lounge. Pets on a case by case basis, smoking not permitted. A PARKING SPACE WITHIN THE BUILDING MAY BE AVAILABLE AT AN EXTRA COST. This is subject to a separate negotiation with the unit owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Park Avenue have any available units?
45 Park Avenue has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Park Avenue have?
Some of 45 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 45 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
