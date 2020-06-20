446 East 86th Street

Amenities

No Fee! Beautiful east-facing alcove studio that has been tastefully renovated and located in the heart of the Upper East Side. The apartment has plenty of space with a functional layout ideal for both living and dining with through-wall AC and citiquiet soundproof windows. The alcove easily fits a queen size bed and nightstand. There are two large closets one of which is a galley-style custom walk-in. This lovely co-op is a full-service building located within two blocks from the 2nd Avenue Q-Train. It has very convenient access to the M-86 crosstown bus. Amenities include a full-time doorman, live-in super, laundry room with new machines, storage, and bike rooms. Ideally located in the Upper East Side/ Yorkville area. The area is a wonderful residential neighborhood with Carl Schurz Park just one block east. There's a small and large dog run for your pup as well as the promenade to stroll on overlooking the East River. Asphalt Green is close by, 6 blocks away and there 's an abundance of shops, restaurants, grocery and drugstores. It's convenient to all the services you could ask for.