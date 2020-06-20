All apartments in New York
Find more places like 446 East 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
446 East 86th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

446 East 86th Street

446 East 86th Street · (212) 500-1191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

446 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-E · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
No Fee! Beautiful east-facing alcove studio that has been tastefully renovated and located in the heart of the Upper East Side. The apartment has plenty of space with a functional layout ideal for both living and dining with through-wall AC and citiquiet soundproof windows. The alcove easily fits a queen size bed and nightstand. There are two large closets one of which is a galley-style custom walk-in. This lovely co-op is a full-service building located within two blocks from the 2nd Avenue Q-Train. It has very convenient access to the M-86 crosstown bus. Amenities include a full-time doorman, live-in super, laundry room with new machines, storage, and bike rooms. Ideally located in the Upper East Side/ Yorkville area. The area is a wonderful residential neighborhood with Carl Schurz Park just one block east. There's a small and large dog run for your pup as well as the promenade to stroll on overlooking the East River. Asphalt Green is close by, 6 blocks away and there 's an abundance of shops, restaurants, grocery and drugstores. It's convenient to all the services you could ask for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 East 86th Street have any available units?
446 East 86th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 East 86th Street have?
Some of 446 East 86th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 East 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 446 East 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 446 East 86th Street offer parking?
No, 446 East 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 446 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 East 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 446 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 East 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 446 East 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity