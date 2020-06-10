All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

44 West 72nd Street

44 West 72nd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
rent controlled
Elevator Building. Located on W. 72nd street and CENTRAL PARK BLOCK! Strictly NO DOGS. RENT STABILIZED 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Charming and spacious sun-drenched studio with over-sized windows, separate kitchen and a long hallway leading to a marble bathroom with updated sink and vanity. Apartment features tremendous storage space with two large closets. There is a half size refrigerator and laundry is across the street. Cats okay. Strictly NO DOGS. This apartment is ideally located NEXT to CENTRAL PARK and a stone throw to the 1,2,3 Express trains and Cross-town bus. Stone to all the shops and fine dining on Columbus and Broadway. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me any time at the number listed below via email. I am extremely dedicated in finding you the right home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 West 72nd Street have any available units?
44 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 44 West 72nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 West 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 44 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 44 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 44 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 44 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 44 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
