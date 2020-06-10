44 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Elevator Building. Located on W. 72nd street and CENTRAL PARK BLOCK! Strictly NO DOGS. RENT STABILIZED 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Charming and spacious sun-drenched studio with over-sized windows, separate kitchen and a long hallway leading to a marble bathroom with updated sink and vanity. Apartment features tremendous storage space with two large closets. There is a half size refrigerator and laundry is across the street. Cats okay. Strictly NO DOGS. This apartment is ideally located NEXT to CENTRAL PARK and a stone throw to the 1,2,3 Express trains and Cross-town bus. Stone to all the shops and fine dining on Columbus and Broadway. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me any time at the number listed below via email. I am extremely dedicated in finding you the right home.