439 W 50TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

3 bedroom apartment with balcony! High End Custom Renovations. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, marble bathroom, washer & dryer, recessed lighting, wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, pinpoint halogen lighting, individual climate control and video intercom. Available for July 1 occupancy.Located just steps from great shopping & restaurants in the Theatre District. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6713