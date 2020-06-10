435 East 75th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pool

Upper East Side True 2BD/1BA with Windowed Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Separate Living Room and Laundry in Building



This economical two bedroom home features sprawling hardwood floors, a windowed kitchen with full size appliances, a spacious separate living room, tall windows in each room, and oversized bathroom. Both bedrooms are queen-sized and have their own closets! Onsite laundry room for added convenience.



Located just down the block from John Jay Park (which has a public swimming pool), Close to Q and 6 trains, and some of the best bars, restaurants, and shopping Manhattan has to offer.



This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.