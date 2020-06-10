All apartments in New York
435 East 75th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

435 East 75th Street

435 East 75th Street · (646) 438-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
Upper East Side True 2BD/1BA with Windowed Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Separate Living Room and Laundry in Building

This economical two bedroom home features sprawling hardwood floors, a windowed kitchen with full size appliances, a spacious separate living room, tall windows in each room, and oversized bathroom. Both bedrooms are queen-sized and have their own closets! Onsite laundry room for added convenience.

Located just down the block from John Jay Park (which has a public swimming pool), Close to Q and 6 trains, and some of the best bars, restaurants, and shopping Manhattan has to offer.

This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East 75th Street have any available units?
435 East 75th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 435 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 435 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 435 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 435 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East 75th Street have a pool?
Yes, 435 East 75th Street has a pool.
Does 435 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 435 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 East 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 East 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 East 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
