All apartments in New York
Find more places like 431 East 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
431 East 82nd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:17 PM

431 East 82nd Street

431 East 82nd Street · (212) 794-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

431 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
*PRIME E80s Sun-Kissed STUDIO with onsite LAUNDRY*South-facing, elongated, fully-functional layout (no wasted square footage!) which allows for a myriad of efficient configurations to set-up your furniture easily accommodates QUEEN-sized bed, work-desk, chair, sofa/TV and coffee-table!Kitchen features new appliances, a FULL-sized fridge and generous cabinet-storage!A full-wall, deep double closet PLUS a bonus storage unit in building is included in rent!Card-operated LAUNDRY and live-in super.IMMACULATELY maintained building on a quiet, prime residential block this is a must-see!!Available for one- or two-year lease-terms (ask about incentives!).SORRY - NO PETS policy for this studio/building.Surrounding neighborhood offers the BEST of the UES great restaurants, excellent bars/lounges/pubs, fantastic shopping and not only the EXPRESS 4|5|6 Trains and Crosstown Bus but it's literally a hop-skip-jump to the SECOND AVENUE Q-TRAIN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 East 82nd Street have any available units?
431 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 431 East 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 431 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 431 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 431 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 431 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 431 East 82nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity