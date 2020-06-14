426 West Broadway

Amenities

Beautiful top floor penthouse loft one bedroom with a very large just installed private large full city view ROOFTOP DECK. Incredible location, right in the heart of Soho. This special loft is filled with light from two exposures and an immense overhead skylight. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage and counter space. Hardwood floors, twelve foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace compliment this wonderful setting. A vast mezzanine storage loft, an Empire State Building view bedroom with a double closet and a spiral staircase to the roof makes this an exceptional, grand apartment. Laundry is on the floor, steps away from your door. The Broadway House Condominium is an elevator building with a Part-Time doorman right in the heart of Soho. Sorry, no pets allowed.