Home
/
New York, NY
/
426 West Broadway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

426 West Broadway

426 West Broadway · (646) 526-8121
Location

426 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Beautiful top floor penthouse loft one bedroom with a very large just installed private large full city view ROOFTOP DECK. Incredible location, right in the heart of Soho. This special loft is filled with light from two exposures and an immense overhead skylight. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage and counter space. Hardwood floors, twelve foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace compliment this wonderful setting. A vast mezzanine storage loft, an Empire State Building view bedroom with a double closet and a spiral staircase to the roof makes this an exceptional, grand apartment. Laundry is on the floor, steps away from your door. The Broadway House Condominium is an elevator building with a Part-Time doorman right in the heart of Soho. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 West Broadway have any available units?
426 West Broadway has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 West Broadway have?
Some of 426 West Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
426 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 426 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 426 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 426 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 426 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 426 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 426 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 426 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 426 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
