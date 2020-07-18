425 East 118th Street

Amenities
Beautiful South and North facing floor-through Townhouse apartment, drenched with light on a quiet block. This spacious apartment features include: - Massive living room with an alcove layout that can be used as an office space or dining area- Ample closet space including a huge walkin closet and large closets in each bedroom- Renovated kitchen with plenty of marble counter space and full-sized stainless steel appliances - Spacious master bedroom can fit king sized bed, night stands, desk and dresser; second bedroom can fit queen sized bed with nightstand and desk/dresser- High ceilings- Hardwood floors throughout - Situated on a quiet block, just a few minutes from original Patsys Pizzeria, Costco, Target at the East River Plaza, and multiple transportation optionsGuarantors are accepted. Pets are a case-by-case.