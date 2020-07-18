425 East 118th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful South and North facing floor-through Townhouse apartment, drenched with light on a quiet block. This spacious apartment features include: - Massive living room with an alcove layout that can be used as an office space or dining area- Ample closet space including a huge walkin closet and large closets in each bedroom- Renovated kitchen with plenty of marble counter space and full-sized stainless steel appliances - Spacious master bedroom can fit king sized bed, night stands, desk and dresser; second bedroom can fit queen sized bed with nightstand and desk/dresser- High ceilings- Hardwood floors throughout - Situated on a quiet block, just a few minutes from original Patsys Pizzeria, Costco, Target at the East River Plaza, and multiple transportation optionsGuarantors are accepted. Pets are a case-by-case.