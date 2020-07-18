All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

425 East 118th Street

425 East 118th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

425 East 118th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful South and North facing floor-through Townhouse apartment, drenched with light on a quiet block. This spacious apartment features include: - Massive living room with an alcove layout that can be used as an office space or dining area- Ample closet space including a huge walkin closet and large closets in each bedroom- Renovated kitchen with plenty of marble counter space and full-sized stainless steel appliances - Spacious master bedroom can fit king sized bed, night stands, desk and dresser; second bedroom can fit queen sized bed with nightstand and desk/dresser- High ceilings- Hardwood floors throughout - Situated on a quiet block, just a few minutes from original Patsys Pizzeria, Costco, Target at the East River Plaza, and multiple transportation optionsGuarantors are accepted. Pets are a case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East 118th Street have any available units?
425 East 118th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 East 118th Street have?
Some of 425 East 118th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 East 118th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East 118th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 East 118th Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 East 118th Street offer parking?
No, 425 East 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 East 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 East 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East 118th Street have a pool?
No, 425 East 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 East 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 425 East 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 East 118th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
