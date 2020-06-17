424 West End Ave 1411

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking racquetball court garage valet service

Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062



This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space. The open kitchen faces the living room and has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, a pantry, and a breakfast bar with granite countertops. The layout features two winged bedrooms, offering both privacy and an efficient floor plan. The two bathrooms have imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinets. Excellent storage space with five large closets including two huge walk in closets in the master bedroom. Amenities include 24-hour doorman and concierge, valet, on premise 24-hour parking garage, and laundry on every floor. In addition, there is a penthouse-level amenity floor that includes a stunning landscaped and furnished roof terrace with Central Park and Hudson River views, fitness center, resident lounge, childrens playroom, party room and racquetball court in arguably the Upper West Side's best location.

