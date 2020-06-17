All apartments in New York
Find more places like 424 West End Ave 1411.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
424 West End Ave 1411
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

424 West End Ave 1411

424 W End Ave · (917) 941-8635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

424 W End Ave, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1411 · Avail. now

$6,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
racquetball court
garage
valet service
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062

This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space. The open kitchen faces the living room and has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, a pantry, and a breakfast bar with granite countertops. The layout features two winged bedrooms, offering both privacy and an efficient floor plan. The two bathrooms have imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinets. Excellent storage space with five large closets including two huge walk in closets in the master bedroom. Amenities include 24-hour doorman and concierge, valet, on premise 24-hour parking garage, and laundry on every floor. In addition, there is a penthouse-level amenity floor that includes a stunning landscaped and furnished roof terrace with Central Park and Hudson River views, fitness center, resident lounge, childrens playroom, party room and racquetball court in arguably the Upper West Side's best location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219062
Property Id 219062

(RLNE5531361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 West End Ave 1411 have any available units?
424 West End Ave 1411 has a unit available for $6,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 West End Ave 1411 have?
Some of 424 West End Ave 1411's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 West End Ave 1411 currently offering any rent specials?
424 West End Ave 1411 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 West End Ave 1411 pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 West End Ave 1411 is pet friendly.
Does 424 West End Ave 1411 offer parking?
Yes, 424 West End Ave 1411 does offer parking.
Does 424 West End Ave 1411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 West End Ave 1411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 West End Ave 1411 have a pool?
No, 424 West End Ave 1411 does not have a pool.
Does 424 West End Ave 1411 have accessible units?
No, 424 West End Ave 1411 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 West End Ave 1411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 West End Ave 1411 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 424 West End Ave 1411?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity