Living room is nicely sized with two large windows that get a lot of light. Kitchen has an island that is open to the living room. The bedroom is spacious and has a window that faces the interior shaft of the building. If you need a dark room to sleep in, it's perfect!



1/B/C trains and Central Park are all within 2 blocks. The building is right across the street from Sara Beth's, Crave Fishbar & other amazing restaurants!