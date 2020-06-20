420 East 13th Street

Amenities

This is a fully furnished one bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a walk up building on East 13th Street, in East Village. The open kitchen offers a stove, an oven, a refrigerator with freezing compartment and a dining table. The bedroom provides a queen size bed and a closet. The bathroom has a shower in a tub, a toilet, a sink. TransportationL train runs at 14th Street/1st AvenueN, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, L trains run at 14th Street/Union SquareNeighborhoodThe East Village is known for its diverse community, vibrant nightlife and artistic sensibility. It is the birthplace of Beatniks, counterculture and punk rock. Despite the growing presence of developments and university buildings, the East Village is defined by the diversity and activity of its people and destinations.