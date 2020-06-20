All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:34 AM

420 East 13th Street

420 East 13th Street · (646) 374-8930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This is a fully furnished one bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a walk up building on East 13th Street, in East Village. The open kitchen offers a stove, an oven, a refrigerator with freezing compartment and a dining table. The bedroom provides a queen size bed and a closet. The bathroom has a shower in a tub, a toilet, a sink. TransportationL train runs at 14th Street/1st AvenueN, Q, R, 4, 5, 6, L trains run at 14th Street/Union SquareNeighborhoodThe East Village is known for its diverse community, vibrant nightlife and artistic sensibility. It is the birthplace of Beatniks, counterculture and punk rock. Despite the growing presence of developments and university buildings, the East Village is defined by the diversity and activity of its people and destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 13th Street have any available units?
420 East 13th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 13th Street have?
Some of 420 East 13th Street's amenities include furnished, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
