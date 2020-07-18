420 East 102nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage

The Apartment Sundrenched Studio with beautiful riverviews hardwood floors. A separate kitchen with granite countertops, oversized stainless steel appliances. This apartment features a tiled foyer with two large closets and a sparkling white bathroom.The BuildingElevator Buildings with laundry On-Site management, maintenance, 24 hour security and indoor parking garage. Fantastic views of the East River, downtown Manhattan, and Harlem.The Area96th Street Q Train is 5 minutes away and 6 train is an additional two blocks away, Apartment is close to all the best food and nightlife the upper east side has to offer. Apartments rent quickly! Feel free to contact me anytime for a viewing of this property of any of my many others.