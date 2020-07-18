All apartments in New York
420 East 102nd Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

420 East 102nd Street

420 East 102nd Street · (917) 445-7846
Location

420 East 102nd Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Apartment Sundrenched Studio with beautiful riverviews hardwood floors. A separate kitchen with granite countertops, oversized stainless steel appliances. This apartment features a tiled foyer with two large closets and a sparkling white bathroom.The BuildingElevator Buildings with laundry On-Site management, maintenance, 24 hour security and indoor parking garage. Fantastic views of the East River, downtown Manhattan, and Harlem.The Area96th Street Q Train is 5 minutes away and 6 train is an additional two blocks away, Apartment is close to all the best food and nightlife the upper east side has to offer. Apartments rent quickly! Feel free to contact me anytime for a viewing of this property of any of my many others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 102nd Street have any available units?
420 East 102nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 102nd Street have?
Some of 420 East 102nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 102nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 102nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 102nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 102nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 East 102nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 East 102nd Street offers parking.
Does 420 East 102nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 102nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 102nd Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 102nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 102nd Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 102nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 102nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East 102nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
