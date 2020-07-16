All apartments in New York
Find more places like 42 Clinton street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
42 Clinton street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:09 PM

42 Clinton street

42 Clinton Street · (212) 470-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

42 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment available to move in located in a prewar building which has been entirely renovated with classic modern touches and a video intercom system. This apartment features Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel kitchen w/ dishwasher, A/C Units, Queen Sized Bedroom, and Overhead Storage. Just blocks away from William Seward Park. Nearby subway lines include F,J,M,Z,B,D. Walking distance to East Village, SoHo, Little Italy and Financial Districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Clinton street have any available units?
42 Clinton street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Clinton street have?
Some of 42 Clinton street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Clinton street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Clinton street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Clinton street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Clinton street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 42 Clinton street offer parking?
No, 42 Clinton street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Clinton street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Clinton street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Clinton street have a pool?
No, 42 Clinton street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Clinton street have accessible units?
No, 42 Clinton street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Clinton street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Clinton street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 42 Clinton street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity