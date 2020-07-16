42 Clinton street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment available to move in located in a prewar building which has been entirely renovated with classic modern touches and a video intercom system. This apartment features Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Stainless Steel kitchen w/ dishwasher, A/C Units, Queen Sized Bedroom, and Overhead Storage. Just blocks away from William Seward Park. Nearby subway lines include F,J,M,Z,B,D. Walking distance to East Village, SoHo, Little Italy and Financial Districts.