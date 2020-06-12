All apartments in New York
Find more places like 407 East 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
407 East 12th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:40 PM

407 East 12th Street

407 East 12th Street · (646) 505-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

407 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-FW · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
*No Fee
*Video upon request
*RoommatesOK
*Guarantors OK

Bright and spacious double exposure two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in a low density condominium building in the heart of the few remaining authentic neighborhoods in Manhattan. This layout features a generous living room that curves to three large picturesque windows that face a charming garden courtyard. The additional open space can easily be used as a workspace or a child's play area.

The south facing master bedroom features its own newly renovated ensuite bath. The second true bedroom and bathroom is ideal for a private roommate situation or also can be used as a home office or nursery.Other features include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, high ceilings, hardwood floors, video intercom, and an abundance of storage and closets.

407 E 12th Street feels like a European building with less than 30 apartments, manicured common garden area and villa-style rooftop. The building also features a double door security entry system. Depending where you work, study or play this location is walking distance to lower manhattan, downtown financial district or midtown. Conveniently located by Union Square and Tompkins Square parks, Cooper Union and steps away from all of the best restaurants, bars, boutiques and Trader Joe's!

Low density living in this quiet, lower floor unit with access by elevator or stairs makes this sanctuary a smart choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 East 12th Street have any available units?
407 East 12th Street has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 East 12th Street have?
Some of 407 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 407 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 407 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 407 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 407 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 407 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 407 East 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity