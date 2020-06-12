407 East 12th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator

*No Fee

*Video upon request

*RoommatesOK

*Guarantors OK



Bright and spacious double exposure two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in a low density condominium building in the heart of the few remaining authentic neighborhoods in Manhattan. This layout features a generous living room that curves to three large picturesque windows that face a charming garden courtyard. The additional open space can easily be used as a workspace or a child's play area.



The south facing master bedroom features its own newly renovated ensuite bath. The second true bedroom and bathroom is ideal for a private roommate situation or also can be used as a home office or nursery.Other features include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, high ceilings, hardwood floors, video intercom, and an abundance of storage and closets.



407 E 12th Street feels like a European building with less than 30 apartments, manicured common garden area and villa-style rooftop. The building also features a double door security entry system. Depending where you work, study or play this location is walking distance to lower manhattan, downtown financial district or midtown. Conveniently located by Union Square and Tompkins Square parks, Cooper Union and steps away from all of the best restaurants, bars, boutiques and Trader Joe's!



Low density living in this quiet, lower floor unit with access by elevator or stairs makes this sanctuary a smart choice.