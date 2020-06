Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry

NO BROKER FEE ON AN 18 MONTH LEASEENORMOUS APPROX 800 SF Stunning one bedroom located in a full service luxury doorman building on 89th Street and 1st Avenue. The apartment is fully gut renovated with granite kitchen and dishwasher. Renovated bathroom as well. Enormous closet space. Bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed, dresser and two night stands. Living room fits large sectional couch, and large dining table. Also perfect to fit a crib or office as well! ENORMOUS SPACE!Central AC and heat. Full time doorman. Gym and laundry in building. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. EMAIL JENNIFER AT JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM or call 516-287-0805 to schedule a viewing! Cayenne154332