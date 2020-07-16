All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

390 Broome Street

390 Broome Street · (917) 723-7133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

390 Broome Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
(NO FEE) This bright renovated spacious Two Bedroom apartment located in the corner of Mulberry and Broome Street. Steps to Soho, walk down Little Italy strip for restaurants and minutes to Chinatown! Apartment features bay window, bright apartment, stainless steel kitchen, new tile bathroom and wood flooring throughout. NO PETS allowed. (Note: This is on the 5th floor, walk up 4 flights) (Virtual Tour upon request),This fully renovated spacious Two Bedroom apartment located in the corner of Mulberry and Broome Street. Steps to Soho, walk down Little Italy strip for restaurants and minutes to Chinatown! Apartment features bay window, bright apartment, stainless steel kitchen, new tile bathroom and wood flooring throughout. NO PETS allowed. (14 month lease with $1000 off the 1st 2 months)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Broome Street have any available units?
390 Broome Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 390 Broome Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Broome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Broome Street pet-friendly?
No, 390 Broome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 390 Broome Street offer parking?
No, 390 Broome Street does not offer parking.
Does 390 Broome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Broome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Broome Street have a pool?
No, 390 Broome Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Broome Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Broome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Broome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Broome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Broome Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Broome Street does not have units with air conditioning.
