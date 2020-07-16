Townhouse 1 bedroom apartment in landmark townhouse features sky-lighted kitchen and bath, pin drop quiet with Northern exposure over gardens. Common furnished roof deck. Private Storage and laundry in basement. Walk up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 39 West 69th Street have any available units?