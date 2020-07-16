All apartments in New York
39 West 69th Street.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

39 West 69th Street

39 West 69th Street · (212) 452-4380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 West 69th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Townhouse 1 bedroom apartment in landmark townhouse features sky-lighted kitchen and bath, pin drop quiet with Northern exposure over gardens. Common furnished roof deck. Private Storage and laundry in basement. Walk up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 39 West 69th Street have any available units?
39 West 69th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 39 West 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 West 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 West 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 West 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 West 69th Street offer parking?
No, 39 West 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 West 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 West 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 West 69th Street have a pool?
No, 39 West 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 West 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 39 West 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 West 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 West 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 West 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 West 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

