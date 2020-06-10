All apartments in New York
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:49 AM

39 Bradhurst Avenue

39 Bradhurst Avenue · (212) 381-2562
Location

39 Bradhurst Avenue, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
You can have it all! Bright and spacious, this modern and recently renovated triplex offers plenty of living space. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, living/dining room, a media/office and a full basement with plenty of room for extra storage. Walk up the stoop, and your main entrance will take you to your living/dining room and kitchen. You have the option to enter your private garden directly from the kitchen as well. The brand new kitchen boosts new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and five burner stove. Plenty of cabinet storage. The garden floor can be accessed from the entrance below the stoop or by stairs from the parlor level. This floor has two bedrooms and a full stylish bathroom with your private entrance to the garden directly from the one of the bedrooms. The third floor has a master bedroom, a full bathroom and a separate room that can be used as a media room or office space. This home is located on a quiet street, a block away from A, B, C, D trains, steps from the supermarket, Starbucks and NY Sports Club. Jackie Robinson Park just seconds away. Sorry no pets. 24h notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Bradhurst Avenue have any available units?
39 Bradhurst Avenue has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Bradhurst Avenue have?
Some of 39 Bradhurst Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Bradhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
39 Bradhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Bradhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 39 Bradhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 Bradhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 39 Bradhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 39 Bradhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Bradhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Bradhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 39 Bradhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 39 Bradhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 39 Bradhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Bradhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Bradhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
