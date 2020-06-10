39 Bradhurst Avenue

Amenities

You can have it all! Bright and spacious, this modern and recently renovated triplex offers plenty of living space. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, living/dining room, a media/office and a full basement with plenty of room for extra storage. Walk up the stoop, and your main entrance will take you to your living/dining room and kitchen. You have the option to enter your private garden directly from the kitchen as well. The brand new kitchen boosts new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and five burner stove. Plenty of cabinet storage. The garden floor can be accessed from the entrance below the stoop or by stairs from the parlor level. This floor has two bedrooms and a full stylish bathroom with your private entrance to the garden directly from the one of the bedrooms. The third floor has a master bedroom, a full bathroom and a separate room that can be used as a media room or office space. This home is located on a quiet street, a block away from A, B, C, D trains, steps from the supermarket, Starbucks and NY Sports Club. Jackie Robinson Park just seconds away. Sorry no pets. 24h notice to show.