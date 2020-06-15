385 First Avenue

Amenities

Get the best $$ value and usable space in this glamorous 720SF East River View in CODA CONDOMINIUM!!. Featuring many custom touches, built-in closets, glass shower door, extra lighting in the entrance, over the breakfast bar and in LR sconces, lighting over counters, blackout shades in the BR and solar in the LR. PLUS vented GE washer dryer, smoke oak hardwood floors, glossy white Italian lacquer cabinetry, honed black, and white marble countertops and backsplash, garbage disposal, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch range, wall, and oven microwave. Luxuriate in your large grey fume marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub and Toto toilet.



CODA amenities will add the zing in your east side life!

24-hour attended lobby, fitness center designed by noted trainer Jay Wright, and a stunning roof deck with 180-degree views from midtown, FiDi, and the East River. Additional outdoor space with barbecue/sink, adjacent lounge area, ping pong/party room. Chic designed interiors by D'Apostrophe Design complete the best lifestyle for the buck!

