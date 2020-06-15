All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

385 First Avenue

385 1st Avenue · (917) 770-8333
Location

385 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-F · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Get the best $$ value and usable space in this glamorous 720SF East River View in CODA CONDOMINIUM!!. Featuring many custom touches, built-in closets, glass shower door, extra lighting in the entrance, over the breakfast bar and in LR sconces, lighting over counters, blackout shades in the BR and solar in the LR. PLUS vented GE washer dryer, smoke oak hardwood floors, glossy white Italian lacquer cabinetry, honed black, and white marble countertops and backsplash, garbage disposal, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch range, wall, and oven microwave. Luxuriate in your large grey fume marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub and Toto toilet.

CODA amenities will add the zing in your east side life!
Get the best $$ value and layout/usable space in this glamorous 720SF East River View in CODO CONDOMINIUM!!. Featuring many custom touches, built in closets, glass shower door, extra lighting in the entrance, over breakfast bar and in LR sconces, lighting over counters, black out shades in the BR and solar in the LR. PLUS vented GE washer dryer, smoke oak hardwood floors, glossy white Italian lacquer cabinetry, honed black and white marble countertops and backsplash, garbage disposal, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch range, wall and oven microwave. Luxuriate in your large grey fume marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub and toto toilet.
CODA amenities will add the zing in your east side life!
24-hour attended lobby, fitness center designed by noted trainer Jay Wright, and a stunning roof deck with 180 degree views from midtown, FiDi, and the East River. Additional outdoor space with barbecue/sink, adjacent lounge area, ping pong/party room. Chic designed interiors by D'Apostrophe Design complete the best lifestyle for the buck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 First Avenue have any available units?
385 First Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 First Avenue have?
Some of 385 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
385 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 385 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 385 First Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 385 First Avenue does offer parking.
Does 385 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 385 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 385 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 385 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 385 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
