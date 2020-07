Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Renovated & spacious FLOOR THROUGH 1,900 4 QUEEN/KING bedroom PENTHOUSE! 2 FULL bath! Private KEYED entrance from the elevator. Can convert into a 2 bedroom as well. Newly renovated & stainless steel appliances, tons of closet space and massive living room area. This apartment is a wonderful share! Open kitchen with a long bar to eat at. There are 12 closets in the apt with laundry on site. Gorgeous space, and incredible location in the heart of gramercy!