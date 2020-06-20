376 Central Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym elevator concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment for Rent in Unmatched. This great Unmatched home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen.The building offers additional amenities, including: doorman, prewar, elevator, attended lobby, pied a terre, concierge, gym, sublets, livein super, guarantors, copurchase, bike room, laundry in building. B,C,1,2 and 3 trains are close to this pre-war Unmatched building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Unmatched apartment before your competitors do!