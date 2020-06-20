All apartments in New York
376 Central Park West
376 Central Park West

376 Central Park West · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

376 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Central Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment for Rent in Unmatched. This great Unmatched home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen.The building offers additional amenities, including: doorman, prewar, elevator, attended lobby, pied a terre, concierge, gym, sublets, livein super, guarantors, copurchase, bike room, laundry in building. B,C,1,2 and 3 trains are close to this pre-war Unmatched building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Unmatched apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Central Park West have any available units?
376 Central Park West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Central Park West have?
Some of 376 Central Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
376 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Central Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Central Park West is pet friendly.
Does 376 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 376 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 376 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 376 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 376 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 376 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.
