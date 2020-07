Amenities

$3540 alcove studio in Financial District!



Sprawling studio with den in an amenity-rich luxury building located in the heart of the Financial District. Features open living area with gorgeous hardwood floors and expansive closet space with two giant walk-in closets. Alcove niche provides the perfect space for a sleeping area or den. The unit also includes fully-equipped kitchen with generous cabinet space, natural stone countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. The lavish full bath features Carrera marble throughout and contemporary fixtures.



