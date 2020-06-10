All apartments in New York
37 King Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

37 King Street

37 King Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 King Street, New York, NY 10014
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.

This 1 bedroom apartment with best renovations in the Soho! High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Range and Microwave, custom granite counter-tops, dishwasher in unit, wide plank oak floors, amazing custom lighting and USB electrical outlets. Renovated and BRAND NEW Marble bathroom.e have access to all available apartments in the building.

We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood. This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several bus. Net effective price advertised.

We have over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 King Street have any available units?
37 King Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 King Street have?
Some of 37 King Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 37 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 King Street offer parking?
No, 37 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 37 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 King Street have a pool?
No, 37 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 King Street have accessible units?
No, 37 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 King Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 King Street has units with dishwashers.
