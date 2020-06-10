37 King Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request.



This 1 bedroom apartment with best renovations in the Soho! High ceilings, crown molding and beautiful exposed brick walls. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Range and Microwave, custom granite counter-tops, dishwasher in unit, wide plank oak floors, amazing custom lighting and USB electrical outlets. Renovated and BRAND NEW Marble bathroom.e have access to all available apartments in the building.



We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood. This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several bus. Net effective price advertised.



