360 East 88th Street

Spacious and bright alcove studio with sprawling city views available for immediate occupancy. The expansive living room has plenty of space for both a dining set and living room furniture, while the open kitchen boasts a dishwasher, breakfast bar, and great cabinet space. Off the sleeping alcove is a separate dressing room with a large closet. Additional features include stunning herringbone wood floors throughout, in-wall AC/heat system, as well as over-sized windows and built-in Murphy bed.



The Leighton House is a full service condominium with great amenities including a 24 hour doorman, elevator, massive health club, and garden. The building is located only two blocks to the Q train and only a few blocks to the 4, 5, 6 trains. Carl Schurz Park and a Whole Foods are all within several blocks.



Sorry no pets