360 East 88th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

360 East 88th Street

360 East 88th Street · (914) 806-4159
Location

360 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$2,590

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Spacious and bright alcove studio with sprawling city views available for immediate occupancy. The expansive living room has plenty of space for both a dining set and living room furniture, while the open kitchen boasts a dishwasher, breakfast bar, and great cabinet space. Off the sleeping alcove is a separate dressing room with a large closet. Additional features include stunning herringbone wood floors throughout, in-wall AC/heat system, as well as over-sized windows and built-in Murphy bed.

The Leighton House is a full service condominium with great amenities including a 24 hour doorman, elevator, massive health club, and garden. The building is located only two blocks to the Q train and only a few blocks to the 4, 5, 6 trains. Carl Schurz Park and a Whole Foods are all within several blocks.

Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 East 88th Street have any available units?
360 East 88th Street has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 East 88th Street have?
Some of 360 East 88th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 360 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 360 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 360 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 360 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
