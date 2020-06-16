355 West 51st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel elevator lobby

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby

AMAZING DEAL! NEW EXCLUSIVE! One bedroom apartment situated in an ELEVATOR building with an attended lobby. LAUNDRY facilities! You can fit a full sized bed in the bedroom, great amount of closet space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances which also includes a DISHWASHER! Very close to the subway! Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing. Gross rent is $2,486. Apartment is advertised based on a gross rent of $2,486 with 1 month free rent - net effective rent is $2,279.