All apartments in New York
Find more places like 355 West 51st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
355 West 51st Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

355 West 51st Street

355 West 51st Street · (212) 937-5046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

355 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
AMAZING DEAL! NEW EXCLUSIVE! One bedroom apartment situated in an ELEVATOR building with an attended lobby. LAUNDRY facilities! You can fit a full sized bed in the bedroom, great amount of closet space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances which also includes a DISHWASHER! Very close to the subway! Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing. Gross rent is $2,486. Apartment is advertised based on a gross rent of $2,486 with 1 month free rent - net effective rent is $2,279.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 West 51st Street have any available units?
355 West 51st Street has a unit available for $2,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 West 51st Street have?
Some of 355 West 51st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 West 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 355 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 355 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 355 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 355 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 355 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 West 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 355 West 51st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity