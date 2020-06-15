351 East 84th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful, corner, south facing large 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with a dining area that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Recently gut renovated with brand new floors, new GE kitchen appliances, and new bathroom fixtures. Located on a high floor, this corner unit offers South and West exposures. Large terrace off the living room, wrap-around windows throughout, large 10-foot high ceilings, and great sized bedrooms including a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Full-service doorman building with a beautifully landscaped garden area, on-site parking garage with direct access into the building, laundry room, circular driveway, and an incredible rooftop pool.