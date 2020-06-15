All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

351 East 84th Street

351 East 84th Street · (845) 325-6988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-E · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, corner, south facing large 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with a dining area that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Recently gut renovated with brand new floors, new GE kitchen appliances, and new bathroom fixtures. Located on a high floor, this corner unit offers South and West exposures. Large terrace off the living room, wrap-around windows throughout, large 10-foot high ceilings, and great sized bedrooms including a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Full-service doorman building with a beautifully landscaped garden area, on-site parking garage with direct access into the building, laundry room, circular driveway, and an incredible rooftop pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 East 84th Street have any available units?
351 East 84th Street has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 East 84th Street have?
Some of 351 East 84th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 351 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 351 East 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 351 East 84th Street does offer parking.
Does 351 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 East 84th Street have a pool?
Yes, 351 East 84th Street has a pool.
Does 351 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 351 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
