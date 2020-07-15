All apartments in New York
350 West 20th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

350 West 20th Street

350 West 20th Street · (917) 418-5864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE RENT!
FAST APPLICATION APPROVAL PROCESS!
If you are concerned about COVID-19, this is a very private building with only 9 units.
Mint studio in charming brownstone with northern exposure overlooking beautiful tree-lined block. The apartment is fully renovated. Pullman style granite & stainless steel kitchen with frost free fridge, oven, cook top, and microwave. Modern marble bath with linen closet. Many warm & functional details: crown molding, 2 decorative columns, hardwood plank floors, custom interior closet, built-ins throughout, ceiling fan, wood blinds, light dimmers, intercom. Fabulous location in Chelsea for everything: public transportation, neighborhood stores, restaurants! SORRY no pets. Yearly lease with option to renew.,FAST APPLICATION APPROVAL PROCESS! Mint studio in charming brownstone with northern exposure overlooking beautiful tree-lined block. The apartment is fully renovated. Pullman style granite & stainless steel kitchen with frost free fridge, oven, cook top, and microwave. Modern marble bath with linen closet. Many warm & functional details: crown molding, 2 decorative columns, hardwood plank floors, custom interior closet, built-ins throughout, ceiling fan, wood blinds, light dimmers, intercom. Fabulous location in Chelsea for everything: public transportation, neighborhood stores, restaurants! SORRY no pets! ADDITIONAL INFO: Apartment will be painted. Trundle bed can stay or be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 20th Street have any available units?
350 West 20th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 20th Street have?
Some of 350 West 20th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 350 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 350 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
