350 West 20th Street

Mint studio in charming brownstone with northern exposure overlooking beautiful tree-lined block. The apartment is fully renovated. Pullman style granite & stainless steel kitchen with frost free fridge, oven, cook top, and microwave. Modern marble bath with linen closet. Many warm & functional details: crown molding, 2 decorative columns, hardwood plank floors, custom interior closet, built-ins throughout, ceiling fan, wood blinds, light dimmers, intercom. Fabulous location in Chelsea for everything: public transportation, neighborhood stores, restaurants! SORRY no pets. Yearly lease with option to renew. ADDITIONAL INFO: Apartment will be painted. Trundle bed can stay or be removed.