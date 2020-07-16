349 West Broadway

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar microwave range refrigerator

NO BROKER FEE. Charming 1 bedroom railroad apartment in the heart of sought after Soho neighborhood! This walk-up apartment (only one flight up!) features a Pullman kitchen with a full size fridge and microwave. This apartment does not have a working stove, and a convection hot plate is provided . Wood floors throughout the apartment provide warmth and character. The living room has a good-sized closet and is bright with two windows facing west. The bedroom is towards the back of the building, which provides quiet and peace for restful sleep. Two closets in the bedroom allow for storage for your clothes. Bedroom fits a full sized bed. You can't beat the location, with a coffee shop next door and tons of restaurants, shops, and subways stations (close to 1,4,6, N, Q, R and W trains) all within walking distance, this apartment is a gem.



Easy application process and no co-op board approval. No Dogs.