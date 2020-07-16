All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

349 West Broadway

349 West Broadway · (646) 627-6111
Location

349 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
NO BROKER FEE. Charming 1 bedroom railroad apartment in the heart of sought after Soho neighborhood! This walk-up apartment (only one flight up!) features a Pullman kitchen with a full size fridge and microwave. This apartment does not have a working stove, and a convection hot plate is provided . Wood floors throughout the apartment provide warmth and character. The living room has a good-sized closet and is bright with two windows facing west. The bedroom is towards the back of the building, which provides quiet and peace for restful sleep. Two closets in the bedroom allow for storage for your clothes. Bedroom fits a full sized bed. You can't beat the location, with a coffee shop next door and tons of restaurants, shops, and subways stations (close to 1,4,6, N, Q, R and W trains) all within walking distance, this apartment is a gem.

Easy application process and no co-op board approval. No Dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 West Broadway have any available units?
349 West Broadway has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 West Broadway have?
Some of 349 West Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
349 West Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 349 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 349 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 349 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 349 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 349 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 349 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 349 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 349 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
