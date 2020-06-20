All apartments in New York
348 Greenwich Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

348 Greenwich Street

348 Greenwich St · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

348 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room! A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

GIGANTIC KING Sized Bedroom plus!! HUGWE Living room (easy flex_2) Chefs Kitchen with FULL sized appliances and renovated bathroom! Doorman Building! Granite counter-tops and breakfast bar!

This is a Huge Apartment loaded with light and queens sized bedrooms with huge Living space and Washer & Dryer in unit! Separate Kitchen with Full sized appliances and PRIVATE Outdoor Space!

We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in Manhattan!

Location! Location! Location! Tribeca has it all nightlife, art, shopping and recreation. This is a great place to live and enjoy NYC lifestyle. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Pets are OK. Guarantors accepted.

We are EXPERTS in the area with over 125 exclusive buildings , we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Greenwich Street have any available units?
348 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 348 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Greenwich Street is pet friendly.
Does 348 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 348 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 348 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 348 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
