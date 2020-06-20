348 Greenwich Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room! A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



GIGANTIC KING Sized Bedroom plus!! HUGWE Living room (easy flex_2) Chefs Kitchen with FULL sized appliances and renovated bathroom! Doorman Building! Granite counter-tops and breakfast bar!



This is a Huge Apartment loaded with light and queens sized bedrooms with huge Living space and Washer & Dryer in unit! Separate Kitchen with Full sized appliances and PRIVATE Outdoor Space!



We have access to all available apartments in the building and also have other "off-markets" apartments in Manhattan!



Location! Location! Location! Tribeca has it all nightlife, art, shopping and recreation. This is a great place to live and enjoy NYC lifestyle. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Pets are OK. Guarantors accepted.



We are EXPERTS in the area with over 125 exclusive buildings , we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour.